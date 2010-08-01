pxctoday

Thread: Gasket machine

  Today, 07:49 PM
    spears7100
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Lafayette La
    Gasket machine

    So a quick trip to my local parts store turned up an almost two month wait for reed gaskets... so interesting fact and I'm sure others have been doing it, I was able to cut out gaskets using my Silhouette cameo. I made up a batch of 750 reed gaskets and a carb gasket using 1/32 fiber material locally sourced at O'Reilly's. I bought this machine a few years ago to do decals and haven't stopped finding uses for it yet. I just scanned the gasket with my handy dandy does everything printer, transferred the image to software and within 5 minutes was installing gaskets.
