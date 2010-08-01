Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Drycell/AGM Batteries in Newer Model Watercraft - ok? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 533 Drycell/AGM Batteries in Newer Model Watercraft - ok? I was looking at an Odyssey PC625 battery for my newer skis - I randomly put in the year and model, and it showed as NOT compatible...



Any specific reason why this battery wouldn't work in a 2015 Kawi STX 15f - and/or a 2017 Seadoo RXP X 300? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,749 Re: Drycell/AGM Batteries in Newer Model Watercraft - ok? Not that I can think of yet I'm don't know jack about your ski. What I do know is that I have this model battery, bought it new at the end of 2008. I have used it in everything from a 300sx to a GP1300r. Always cranks and starts every time, still to this day nearly 10 years later. No BS. I'll post the date code on the battery (which is late 07) and the receipt if I still have it. Bruce had this battery for nearly a year of use/extended non-use too and when I got it back same ol rock of a battery. Cranked up a 900 with it a few weeks back and it's still kickin' like a pack mule.

Likely the best money I have ever spent in the ski world.

