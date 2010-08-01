After reading an older article in the Watercraft superstore annual - I decided to pick up some Fluid Film since it fared the best of all three tested.

I drive in fresh water always - and have two very new skis.

Should I bother using this on them? And if so where/how?

Do I open the seat and just start spraying the heck out of the motor/joints? Or should I target specific areas of the ski? How about the outside parts like the jet pump?

I know this is such a noob question - but I have never used something like this before.