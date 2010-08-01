Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fluid Film/Anti Corrosive spray advice - how/wear to spray? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 533 Fluid Film/Anti Corrosive spray advice - how/wear to spray? After reading an older article in the Watercraft superstore annual - I decided to pick up some Fluid Film since it fared the best of all three tested.



I drive in fresh water always - and have two very new skis.



Should I bother using this on them? And if so where/how?



Do I open the seat and just start spraying the heck out of the motor/joints? Or should I target specific areas of the ski? How about the outside parts like the jet pump?



I know this is such a noob question - but I have never used something like this before. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules