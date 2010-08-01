Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 carbed, no spark in rear cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 68 951 carbed, no spark in rear cylinder It's a 98 model, at the lake it'll start up and idle, but won't rev up and will die. I check the plugs and the rear plug tip is clean no oil stains, the front plug looks normal with oil stain on the tip. So I'm assuming no spark to the rear cylinder, any idea what's causing this or what needs to be replaced?



It has a new stator, new bendix gear, new battery and it's getting faint sound of the two beeps with lanyard attached.

carbs have been cleaned, fuel selector valve bypassed, and fuel lines changed. Last edited by pwc enthusiast; Today at 05:24 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,455 Re: 951 carbed, no spark in rear cylinder Cant happen as both plugs fire at the same time.



Cant happen as both plugs fire at the same time.

Dont assume,check for spark. Then check compression,my guess is something was not done right in the carbs or could be a broken reed.

