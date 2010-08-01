pxctoday

  Today, 05:24 PM
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    68

    951 carbed, no spark in rear cylinder

    It's a 98 model, at the lake it'll start up and idle, but won't rev up and will die. I check the plugs and the rear plug tip is clean no oil stains, the front plug looks normal with oil stain on the tip. So I'm assuming no spark to the rear cylinder, any idea what's causing this or what needs to be replaced?

    It has a new stator, new bendix gear, new battery and it's getting faint sound of the two beeps with lanyard attached.
    carbs have been cleaned, fuel selector valve bypassed, and fuel lines changed.
  Today, 05:57 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,455

    Re: 951 carbed, no spark in rear cylinder

    Cant happen as both plugs fire at the same time.

    Dont assume,check for spark. Then check compression,my guess is something was not done right in the carbs or could be a broken reed.
