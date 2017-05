Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southern Cal Age 20 Posts 17 650sx won't start Hey guys back again... I am having trouble getting my ski started. Just replaced the CDI and it has great spark. I pour some premix down the carb and try to fire and nothing. Battery is fully charged... I've also tried putting a little bit of gas into each cylinder my ski gave me a tiny burp when this happened but immediately died. New plugs new CDI forsure gas in cylinder... I'm stumped. Help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules