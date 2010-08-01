Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 900zxi cdi question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location sylva, NC Age 48 Posts 8 96 900zxi cdi question I got intermittent spark now. the ohms on the charging coil were 3.3 in the ski, so ordered another. but out it reads 1.4. so dreading a cdi replacement. what year models are compatible? I know 95-96 are, but anyone know if a 97 cdi will work in a 96? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

