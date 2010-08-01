|
96 900zxi cdi question
I got intermittent spark now. the ohms on the charging coil were 3.3 in the ski, so ordered another. but out it reads 1.4. so dreading a cdi replacement. what year models are compatible? I know 95-96 are, but anyone know if a 97 cdi will work in a 96?
