Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Free skis!!! 96 GTi and a 95 XP (Lambertville NJ) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Lambertville NJ Posts 104 Free skis!!! 96 GTi and a 95 XP (Lambertville NJ) I'm bowing out of the Seadoo game! Going back to my true love......KAWIs!



Anyway, I have to three parts skis that I'm going to ditch unless someone wants them here. The GTi is complete less motor, the XP is complete. BOTH HAVE ZERO PAPERWORK!!!! Hence why they're parts skis. Actually I was told the XP was a running ski, never tried it, but it did crank.



The GTi and the XP are here in Lambertville......no trailer.....must take both and if anyone is interested there's a third ski, a 97 GTi with a GTX hood that's up for grabs too.



Anyway, give me a shout if you want them!



'96 SeaDoo GTI #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,709 Re: Free skis!!! 96 GTi and a 95 XP (Lambertville NJ) Does the '96 Gti still have the wind deflector on the top of the hood?



If so, what condition?



I'd take just that if the condition is good.



Thanks!





Sorry Cliff, not parting them out right now, just trying to get rid of both skis in one shot, have to clean up the yard.

Thanks though!



