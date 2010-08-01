pxctoday

  Today, 02:24 PM #1
    ihate5mphzone
    ihate5mphzone is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home ihate5mphzone's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2012
    Location
    where 2strokes is allowed
    Age
    28
    Posts
    2,503

    FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind drain

    Battery box 70shipped priority
    http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...A552B9D01C.jpg



    Stock finger throttle 40shipped priority
    http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...DF0A748A42.jpg

    Blowsion vacate valve 35shipped
    http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...F65B065CC9.jpg

    701 industries drain 60shipped
    http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...1357677781.jpg

    sxr oil pump delete plug 20shipped
    http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...B92AF09ACB.jpg


    Keihin I40 carburetor adapter no hardware 50shipped
    http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...28E0AD4D9B.jpg
    Last edited by ihate5mphzone; Today at 02:37 PM.
    Franklin D. Roosevelt "It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit frankly and try another. But above all,try something"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:36 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,996

    Re: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind dr

    Pics didn't work but I think I'm interested in some stuff.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:38 PM #3
    ihate5mphzone
    ihate5mphzone is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home ihate5mphzone's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2012
    Location
    where 2strokes is allowed
    Age
    28
    Posts
    2,503

    Re: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind dr

    Trying to fix it (stupid photobucket oh plus im working on my iphone lol)
    Franklin D. Roosevelt "It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit frankly and try another. But above all,try something"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:38 PM #4
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,996

    Re: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind dr

    Tried a quick fix - didn't work.
    Last edited by BLRider; Today at 02:38 PM.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:40 PM #5
    ihate5mphzone
    ihate5mphzone is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home ihate5mphzone's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2012
    Location
    where 2strokes is allowed
    Age
    28
    Posts
    2,503

    Re: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind dr

    Should be fixed now let me know
    Last edited by ihate5mphzone; Today at 02:41 PM.
    Franklin D. Roosevelt "It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit frankly and try another. But above all,try something"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:49 PM #6
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,996

    Re: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind dr

    I think you need the [IMG] and [/IMG] commands at each end of the string.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:51 PM #7
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,996

    Re: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind dr

    The links work.
    Last edited by BLRider; Today at 02:52 PM.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:08 PM #8
    ihate5mphzone
    ihate5mphzone is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home ihate5mphzone's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2012
    Location
    where 2strokes is allowed
    Age
    28
    Posts
    2,503

    Re: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind dr

    Its use to be automatic if you copy paste from photobucket idk what happen so i just copy paste the direct link (sorry about that)
    Franklin D. Roosevelt "It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit frankly and try another. But above all,try something"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
