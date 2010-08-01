Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind drain #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2012 Location where 2strokes is allowed Age 28 Posts 2,503 FS. SXR800 parts (finger throttle,battery box,vacate valve,carb adapter,701ind drain Battery box 70shipped priority

http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...A552B9D01C.jpg







Stock finger throttle 40shipped priority

http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...DF0A748A42.jpg



Blowsion vacate valve 35shipped

http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...F65B065CC9.jpg



701 industries drain 60shipped

http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...1357677781.jpg



sxr oil pump delete plug 20shipped

http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...B92AF09ACB.jpg





Keihin I40 carburetor adapter no hardware 50shipped

http://i1157.photobucket.com/albums/...28E0AD4D9B.jpg



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



