JetJam Racing Las Vegas July 29-30

This race is being held in Pahrump, NV July 29-30 as part of the Jetjam West Coast Tour. Very close to Vegas. This will be an amazing Venue for the future of racing. It is being held at a dedicated racing facility, click to see. http://www.springmountainmotorsports.com/



Right now we need people to get pre-registered for this race. You don't have to pay to pre-register,there is no risk. Lets show them we want this race!! Pre-register here https://www.jetjam.racing/register-pahrump





















High Speed Industries - TBA

RIVA Motorsports -

FN Wealth Management - http://www.fnwealth.net/
High Speed Industries - TBA
RIVA Motorsports - http://rivaracing.com/
Competitive Crankshafts - http://competitivecrankshafts.com/

