Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650sx U-Turn #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 10 650sx U-Turn What's going to make my 650SX do a U-turn and come back once I fall off? I'm contemplating installing a kill switch/lanyard but if it'll return to me I might not swap out the switch. What will turn the nozzle? The handle bars certainly don't **** to one side while off. I'm just looking for a warm fuzzy so when I fall off it doesn't ride off, by itself, into the sunset. Thx '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

'03 Waverunner XLT 800 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,992 Re: 650sx U-Turn The thrust of the pump output turns the nozzle. If you ride in rough eater or in 1' waves or taller you'll want the lanyard because the ski won't circle over the waves.



Nor will circle back if you have a stiff steering cable, throttle cable stuck issue, lean/air leak run away condition.

Play it safe. Get lanyard faceplate. You'll swim off a few extra calories throughout the day as well.



Play it safe. Get lanyard faceplate. You'll swim off a few extra calories throughout the day as well. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 10 Re: 650sx U-Turn Sounds like I have some start/stop switch swapping in my near future - thanks for the advice.



Bought one (w/ lanyard) that has a bilge button on it as well. I have all the pieces (kill switch, bilge pump), just need some time to install them. Thanks again. Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

