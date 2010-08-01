|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
1" Pad Wedge placement on a 550SX
Looking for feedback on where the best place to mount a 1" pad wedge before I glue everything down. Jumping on it while it is on the cart it 'feels right' with the rear edge of the wedge aligned with the front edge of the rear bumper (if I were running it), about 2.5" from the rear of the hull. Feels right on the cart could be completely different then on the water, so I'm looking for feedback from people who actually run a wedge: Where did you glue it down, does it feel right, and how tall are you?
Wedge.jpg
Thanks,
Bob
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules