Looking for feedback on where the best place to mount a 1" pad wedge before I glue everything down. Jumping on it while it is on the cart it 'feels right' with the rear edge of the wedge aligned with the front edge of the rear bumper (if I were running it), about 2.5" from the rear of the hull. Feels right on the cart could be completely different then on the water, so I'm looking for feedback from people who actually run a wedge: Where did you glue it down, does it feel right, and how tall are you?

Wedge.jpg

Thanks,

Bob