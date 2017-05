Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Hi there and Thank you #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Florida Age 56 Posts 2 Hi there and Thank you Hi to all,



I really appreciate your site and forum, so much good info.



I own a 1997 Tiger Shark, which my sons and I are re-building because a piston lost it skirts.



My 88 year old Father-in-law owns and rides a 1992 Kawasaki 650 TS. This one has a cooling problem.



Is there a way to search for a specific problem and not get so many answers?



Thanks again,



JLTIII #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,035 Re: Hi there and Thank you ignore the search function on the forum , it ha never really been any good , use google search it will be easier! my guess is the cooling passages are clogged in the exhaust manifold on the TS .. welcome .



Searching this site via google site search is your best friend.



Like this...

http://lmgtfy.com/?q=Kawasaki+650+ov...w.pwctoday.com







