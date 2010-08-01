pxctoday

  Today, 09:45 AM #1
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    resident guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,134

    Complete 95 zxi topend usable with pistons $100shipped conus

    Like the title says dint get comp #s b4 tear down very few pressure lines in bore $100 shipped conus text for pics
  Today, 09:45 AM #2
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    resident guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,134

    Re: Complete 95 zxi topend usable with pistons $100shipped conus

    207 three three one 6913
  Today, 10:11 AM #3
    TDS
    TDS is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    397

    Re: Complete 95 zxi topend usable with pistons $100shipped conus

    What size?

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:37 AM #4
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is offline
    resident guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,134

    Re: Complete 95 zxi topend usable with pistons $100shipped conus

    900 std sorry
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 