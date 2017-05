Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sxi finger throttle #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 27 Posts 224 750sxi finger throttle Looking for something to replace my OEM thumb setup



pics / price and ill PP you accordingly 1995 750SXI - AC Racing pole and mats, WORX rideplate, custom paint #2 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2012 Location Wa. Age 49 Posts 1,462 Re: 750sxi finger throttle where in Wa. are ya? I have an extra Blowsioin finger throttle in black. I am on the West side of the mountains til tomorrow ... 2000 750 Sxi Pro. Factory Limited pipe, 40mm mikuni's, 13/18 SXR blade, Kommander head, ported #22 cylinder, lightened flywheel, aquavane & Worx ride plate, trued hull, AC handlepole.



1995 750 Sxi. 9/15 Solas Concord, JD intake, OP Rideplate



1993 550 Sx. PJS intake & 15.5 skat.





#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 27 Posts 224 Re: 750sxi finger throttle Originally Posted by Virgin Air Originally Posted by where in Wa. are ya? I have an extra Blowsioin finger throttle in black. I am on the West side of the mountains til tomorrow ... 1995 750SXI - AC Racing pole and mats, WORX rideplate, custom paint Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules