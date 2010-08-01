Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Fuel line upgrade time #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Odenville, Alabama Age 40 Posts 29 Fuel line upgrade time Ive searched here and read all the debates on which brand is best and who likes what.....Ive decided on who to go with and the colors, my question is this....im going to upgrade 3 skis at once......haha......you guys have any suggestion on how much of each size ill need?



2001 yamaha suv

1998 waverunner 700

1997 waveraider 700

Re: Fuel line upgrade time Your downgrading, its no upgrade fuel lines for Yamaha. Chances are your lines are fine.

Re: Fuel line upgrade time The ones on the raider have white hair growing on them.......

Re: Fuel line upgrade time

