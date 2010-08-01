pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:23 PM #1
    Omega5677
    Omega5677 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Odenville, Alabama
    Age
    40
    Posts
    29

    Fuel line upgrade time

    Ive searched here and read all the debates on which brand is best and who likes what.....Ive decided on who to go with and the colors, my question is this....im going to upgrade 3 skis at once......haha......you guys have any suggestion on how much of each size ill need?

    2001 yamaha suv
    1998 waverunner 700
    1997 waveraider 700
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM #2
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,981

    Re: Fuel line upgrade time

    Your downgrading, its no upgrade fuel lines for Yamaha. Chances are your lines are fine.
  Today, 12:12 AM #3
    Omega5677
    Omega5677 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Odenville, Alabama
    Age
    40
    Posts
    29

    Re: Fuel line upgrade time

    The ones on the raider have white hair growing on them.......
  Today, 12:16 AM #4
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    1,981

    Re: Fuel line upgrade time

    Quote Originally Posted by Omega5677 View Post
    The ones on the raider have white hair growing on them.......
    Clean with carb cleaner and reuse them. They will be better then what you buy other than oem.
