|
|
-
Fuel line upgrade time
Ive searched here and read all the debates on which brand is best and who likes what.....Ive decided on who to go with and the colors, my question is this....im going to upgrade 3 skis at once......haha......you guys have any suggestion on how much of each size ill need?
2001 yamaha suv
1998 waverunner 700
1997 waveraider 700
-
Re: Fuel line upgrade time
Your downgrading, its no upgrade fuel lines for Yamaha. Chances are your lines are fine.
-
Re: Fuel line upgrade time
The ones on the raider have white hair growing on them.......
-
Re: Fuel line upgrade time
Clean with carb cleaner and reuse them. They will be better then what you buy other than oem.
Originally Posted by Omega5677
The ones on the raider have white hair growing on them.......
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules