Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Kawasaki 750sxi Carb Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location idaho Age 29 Posts 26 95 Kawasaki 750sxi Carb Questions Ive got a 1995 kawasaki 750sxi with a keihin dual carb CDK2. I believe its a stock impeller, its got a AM intake grate, and i have an optional stock flame arrestor box, but i bought blowsion tornado airfilters, and it has a TDR waterbox because the stock one got punctured.



I couldnt, after many attempts, hours upon hours... adjusting the screws and jet sizes to get it running.

I could get it to 1/4th throttle and ease it into WOT. but it would take a ton of patience to get it to pass 1/4th throttle.

I ended up with something crazy like 90 Low jet and 135 High jet and it seamed to work okay.

I dont have a pop off tester, so instead i kept trying different springs.



I gave up, and bought a new carburator. But i got it today and just realised ... its the wrong thing.

I got one off of a 95 Kawasaki XI... not a SXI.

So this one looks 99% identical, except for having a 3rd jet, and god only knows where ill have to begin jetting and adjusting screws on this one.

Can i get this new one to work? any one have any experience with a 95 XI CDK2 40mm carb working on a 1995 SXI?'



To say the least, i would appreciate any and all suggestions and would be extremely appreciative of any input!

as far as a pop off tester, if u have an air compressor or have access to one. got to habor freight or lowes and get a air pressure regulator with the guage, 5 bucks at habor. some tubing and a brass adapter which I found at advanced auto for a buck. hook it up to the carbs with the diaphrams removed and slowly turn up the air pressure at the regulator to check the pop off pressure. I set my set my triple carbs for the 900zxi this way, and they run great. im thinking pop off is pretty key since you do not know what it is set at now. as for the XI carbs, no clue

