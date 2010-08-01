This is a 2 place trailer, unknown make. This virtually is a new trailer, it is a steel frame that was just sanded down and painted with rustoleum hammered paint. New tires, new bearings, new grease, new winches, new LED trailer lights, bunks have been recovered. I do not have a plate for the trailer but I have a certified weight from nearby scale. Which can be taken to Secretary of state to register. I will provided a bill of sale with trailer. 1.png2.png3.png
Looking for 700$, PM if your interested