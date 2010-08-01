Job is a royal PITA! With the help of Brian at JetSki's International, it can be done. Worked on it several days little by little until I lost patience each day, but the old one is finally out. Notice the nice crack on the bottom that caused the hull to fill with water. Bought a new one and gasket from Brian. I hope reassembly is easier than disassembly.
Oh and I had hell with the bottom right nut/stud where it bolts to the turbo...looks like the whole stud came out. I might need to replace those too. I had to remove the metal intake tube to the turbo, the part of the exhaust that goes into the round water container (where you check and clean out the hole that cruds up)---I forget the name of that thing, unbolt the metal line that goes to the top of the turbo housing, loosen all the 12mm bolts on the face of the manifold (removing the ones I could, leaving the others hanging loose that wouldn't clear the hull due to space issues), unplug the coil wiring, remove the 4 nuts/studs where the manifold bolts to the turbo, and slide it out at an angle near the oil filter area.
The worst part was the bottom right nut where the manifold bolts to the turbo. Damn near impossible to get to. I had to essentially remove every other bolt and yank it loose to get access from behind the engine, but it's out.
90% of my time was dropping sockets/wrenches down in the hull and spending time looking for them and dealing with that one aforementioned bolt. Just no room to work in there. I didn't have a hoist, nor did I want to open a can of worms by pulling the engine.
IMG_2636.JPGIMG_2639.JPGIMG_2640.JPG