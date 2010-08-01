Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 RXdi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Midwest Age 48 Posts 1 2002 RXdi Hello all, I have a 2002 RXdi and for the most part it has been a very reliable ski, aside from a couple of fuel pumps. As of late I replaced the entire jet pump. New cone etc. I have a strange issue of the ski filling with water if it is left mooring in a boat slip overnight. I have checked that the drain plugs are in. No hull damage. I just cant figure out why the hull would fill with water. Since that occasion I have ran it and left it idling with the seat off and I cant find any leaks. What could I check to find a mystery leak?



Thanks



