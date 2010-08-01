Hi, I have a 2005 Yamaha FX1100 HO Won't start; I do get clicking through the starter relay though; I'm thinking about replacing the starter after I test it but tried looking for it and it seems it is somewhere on the exhaust side. My question is what do I have to remove in order to access the starter? I took the air cleaner cover off and it just exposes what I think is the fuel injector area? Do I need to remove all the stuff under this air cover? I watched a video from SBT that showed pretty easy swap of the starter for the 4-stroke but they didn't show the entire tear down to get to that point. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks!