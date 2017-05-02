|
resident guru
1990 Kawasaki 550sx hull SoCal
Factory rear exhaust, Excellent hull for a 650 or 750 conversion, Missing motor, pump, ebox, exhaust, fuel tank. Title/Pink on hand. $200
