|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
96 900 zxi trim mod
so I was checking some wires out that go into the trim box, it only clicks when using the up down switch. so I jumped the orange to to red blue 12v feed, I had everything, trim works, all gauges worked as they should. would it hurt anything to put in a toggle switch to bypass the trim module? its the odd longated with a turn u don't ever see for sale anywhere.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules