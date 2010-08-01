Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 900 zxi trim mod #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location sylva, NC Age 48 Posts 2 96 900 zxi trim mod so I was checking some wires out that go into the trim box, it only clicks when using the up down switch. so I jumped the orange to to red blue 12v feed, I had everything, trim works, all gauges worked as they should. would it hurt anything to put in a toggle switch to bypass the trim module? its the odd longated with a turn u don't ever see for sale anywhere. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

