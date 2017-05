Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 63N crankcase question #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,167 63N crankcase question Have a set of cases pulled from 96 WVT 701 - Did not look like motor has ever been apart - Top half is stamped 62T and bottom 6m6 - I believe this is an original matching set from factory but don't want to sell it as such if I am wrong - Anyone know if 96 63N = 62T top and 6m6 bottom



I have 2 other matching skis with running 63N motors still in them but can't get mirror under motor to see if bottoms are also 6m6

0510171526.jpg0510171527.jpg0510171527a.jpg Last edited by don37725; Today at 03:43 PM .

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



