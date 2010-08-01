Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to jet skis and here. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location sylva, NC Age 48 Posts 1 New to jet skis and here. Hi all. Im the type of guy always has to be fixing something, every thing I buy is a fixer upper. so I jumped on a pair of jet skis for 500 bucks on a double trailer, 92 seedoo xp and a 96 Kawasaki 900 zxi. neither ran, first fixed the seadoo for around 700 bucks. the money pit is the zxi. rebuilt crank, cylinders, new pistons rings, rebuilt carbs, cleaned the ebox and repainted, fuel tank went thru, all new tygon lines and such. new trim motor and cable, and a like new jet pump and rebuild shaft bearings and seals. don't ask how much that all cost, im sure u can guess. breaking in the engine went well, was a blast by the time I got to 90% throttle. as I begun the second tank, it would not start, tested the stator, charge coil was 3.3 ohms. but after I removed it went to 1.5 ohms. still ordered another, hoping that's the bad and not the igniter. have learned a lot over the past 6 months, and have really enjoyed it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,740 Re: New to jet skis and here. Welcome to the site from SoCal! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

