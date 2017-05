Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: timing advance question 717cc HX #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 482 timing advance question 717cc HX Can any one tell me how far to move the stator plate away from the case mark to advance the timing by 3 or 4 degrees. My calculations are to move the stator counter clockwise approx 1/8" to be around 3 degrees.



Thank you in advance SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 440 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Matt Braley Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules