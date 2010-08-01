|
1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale Rochester Indiana
I have a 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale. This is a great running jet ski that I just don't have time to use. I bought it in 1997 and have owned it since then. It will come with a trailer that has a title but has not been registered in years..... Like 20 years. I am asking $3800 OBO.
Upgrades include
Pro Tec Ride Plate ($115 from pro tec)
Scoop Grate ($200 from blowsion)
Aluminum Upright (bought it way back)
Blowsion Baffle System (don't remember the price and cant find receipt)
Blowsion Steering System with turnplate ($215 from blowsion)
Factory B pipe ($804 from blowsion)
Blowsion Flame Arrester ($70 from blowsion with adapter)
Carbon Tech Reeds ($99 from blowsion)
MSD Ignition (don't remember price)
Included in the price is any and all stock item that I still have. There is a picture of the box below. Any questions, please ask.
IMG_3759.JPGIMG_3760.JPGIMG_3761.JPGIMG_3762.JPGIMG_3763.JPGIMG_3764.JPGIMG_3765.JPGIMG_3766.JPGIMG_3767.JPGIMG_3768.JPGIMG_3769.JPGIMG_3770.JPG
Re: 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale Rochester Indiana
Nick looking ski! Good luck with the sale.
