Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale Rochester Indiana #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location Indiana Age 34 Posts 2 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale Rochester Indiana I have a 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale. This is a great running jet ski that I just don't have time to use. I bought it in 1997 and have owned it since then. It will come with a trailer that has a title but has not been registered in years..... Like 20 years. I am asking $3800 OBO.



Upgrades include

Pro Tec Ride Plate ($115 from pro tec)

Scoop Grate ($200 from blowsion)

Aluminum Upright (bought it way back)

Blowsion Baffle System (don't remember the price and cant find receipt)

Blowsion Steering System with turnplate ($215 from blowsion)

Factory B pipe ($804 from blowsion)

Blowsion Flame Arrester ($70 from blowsion with adapter)

Carbon Tech Reeds ($99 from blowsion)

MSD Ignition (don't remember price)



Included in the price is any and all stock item that I still have. There is a picture of the box below. Any questions, please ask.



IMG_3759.JPGIMG_3760.JPGIMG_3761.JPGIMG_3762.JPGIMG_3763.JPGIMG_3764.JPGIMG_3765.JPGIMG_3766.JPGIMG_3767.JPGIMG_3768.JPGIMG_3769.JPGIMG_3770.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,047 Re: 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale Rochester Indiana Nick looking ski! Good luck with the sale.

