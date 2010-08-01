pxctoday

  Today, 01:59 PM #1
    blakehardesty
    blakehardesty is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    2

    1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale Rochester Indiana

    I have a 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale. This is a great running jet ski that I just don't have time to use. I bought it in 1997 and have owned it since then. It will come with a trailer that has a title but has not been registered in years..... Like 20 years. I am asking $3800 OBO.

    Upgrades include
    Pro Tec Ride Plate ($115 from pro tec)
    Scoop Grate ($200 from blowsion)
    Aluminum Upright (bought it way back)
    Blowsion Baffle System (don't remember the price and cant find receipt)
    Blowsion Steering System with turnplate ($215 from blowsion)
    Factory B pipe ($804 from blowsion)
    Blowsion Flame Arrester ($70 from blowsion with adapter)
    Carbon Tech Reeds ($99 from blowsion)
    MSD Ignition (don't remember price)

    Included in the price is any and all stock item that I still have. There is a picture of the box below. Any questions, please ask.

    IMG_3759.JPGIMG_3760.JPGIMG_3761.JPGIMG_3762.JPGIMG_3763.JPGIMG_3764.JPGIMG_3765.JPGIMG_3766.JPGIMG_3767.JPGIMG_3768.JPGIMG_3769.JPGIMG_3770.JPG
  Today, 02:06 PM #2
    JSNate
    JSNate is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    53
    Posts
    4,047

    Re: 1994 Yamaha FX1 for sale Rochester Indiana

    Nick looking ski! Good luck with the sale.
