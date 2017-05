Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Exhaust Studs 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Houston, TX Age 27 Posts 7 WTB Exhaust Studs 650 Like the title says I need some exhaust studs for a Kawasaki 650. Had one strip trying to pull it out. I could get away with just 1 but more would always be handy. Let me know what you've got. Last edited by murphyslaw; Today at 10:18 AM . #2 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 37 Posts 1,129 Re: WTB Exhaust Studs 650 Got plenty remind me free pay the stamps Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

