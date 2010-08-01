Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 750SX Bendix issues #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 398 750SX Bendix issues I just got a 750SX, having issues, I believe it's the bendix but need to verify. The motor turns over quickly, and sounds like it's going to fire, then jumps and dies back quickly. I believe it's the bendix getting stuck out. If I do a quick press of the button the bendix doesnt always return. I have to rotate the PTO for it to drop back.



The strange thing is I've opened the flywheel cover and the bendix can be rotated out and I don't feel any catching, it's not rusty or anything.



Am I missing something? I want to make sure it's the bendix before I order a new one. I will probably pull the flywheel tonight to get a good look at it. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 563 Re: 750SX Bendix issues If the bendix gets stuck out while it runs for just a few seconds it will destroy the starter. So it fires up for a second then dies? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 398 Re: 750SX Bendix issues It gives one good kick then dies back, then kicks again, dies back, ect.



Yes I think the starter is resisting the engine rotation speed. But what is stopping the bendix from returning? It feels free in my hand. #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 563 Re: 750SX Bendix issues The engine does not fire up. It turns over once then the starter spins without the engine turning over? That would be a bad bendix or a weak battery. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 398 Re: 750SX Bendix issues It cranks over quickly, until I give it fuel. Once the fuel ignites it tries to run, but the bendix is still out stopping it from rotating.



The engine starting should kick the bendix back, but it sticks. I'm betting the worm gear is damaged causing it to catch when force is applied.

Gotcha. Yea, change the bendix.

