pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:28 AM #1
    SDHX
    SDHX is offline
    PWCToday Regular SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    133

    1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners

    Hey all,

    I've posted a few threads in this section on specific items I've needed help with, and you guys have gotten me through all of it.
    After reading a few threads yesterday, it made me realize that even though I can work on a seadoo with my eyes closed (due to so many issues that constantly needed wrenching) , I really don't know too much about my 650sx after having it for ~7 months. This thread will give me a platform to ask questions as they arise. Yes, I've done extensive research on a lot of these questions before coming here as a shortcut. These questions will hopefully be specific to this particular ski. So, here goes:

    Here is a list of the basic specs/setup of my ski that came from the PO:

    Stock 650 motor - 150/150 compression
    Crankcase drain/oil pump block off plates
    New coil with upgraded MSD wires/caps/keepers
    38mm CDK II Carb with primer kit
    PROK flame arrestor with Outerwear screen
    Relocated exhaust to rear of ski - stainless steel tubing with aluminum end cap
    Modified (dried out) stock pipe
    PJS extended stinger
    Flush Kit
    Odyssey battery
    500 gph electric bilge with handlebar switch
    Upgraded start/stop/kill switch with lanyard
    Modified 750sx pole spring
    4 degree bars with ODI Ruffian grips
    Shaved Chin pad with CF vinyl cover
    Skat 8/16 impeller and Wet-Wolf stubby cone (pump in perfect shape)
    Hydroturf mat and side panels (CF side w/ non-slip tops) - like new
    Hydroturf rails
    Mariner ride plate / Deep intake grate
    Tow loop / Pole limiting rope / new thru hulls/tow eyes
    BilgeKote inside / Brightside Top Paint
    LG Design Graphics Kit

    with that said,

    1. I've been following @soccer_dad 's thread and one question was about the impeller/pitch. with the wetwolf stubby cone, is the 8/16 skat impeller the best fit if im looking for more low end/punch than top end/high speed?

    2. I've heard of people upgrading the head/domes etc to "bump up the compression" ... what is the point of bumping up the compression? what benefit does it provide? more low end punch, more top speed?

    3. On the seadoo HX and the other SD's I've owned, I always had to make sure I greased the zerk fitting on the driveshaft. I noticed this ski does NOT have a zerk fitting for greasing. Does it ever need to be greased? if yes, how do you do it?

    Thanks guys, I'll post more as they come up!

    (here's some more pics of the ski)
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:58 AM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,101
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners

    Quote Originally Posted by SDHX View Post
    1. I've been following @soccer_dad 's thread and one question was about the impeller/pitch. with the wetwolf stubby cone, is
    the 8/16 skat impeller the best fit if im looking for more low end/punch than top end/high speed?
    The 8/16 is your best long term option.

    Quote Originally Posted by SDHX View Post
    2. I've heard of people upgrading the head/domes etc to "bump up the compression" ... what is the point of bumping up the compression?
    what benefit does it provide? more low end punch, more top speed?
    Your compression gauge is reading low. Stock compression is ~170psi
    Unless there is a thick composite, or copper head gasket installed.
    You can safely increase the compression about 15psi.

    Quote Originally Posted by SDHX View Post
    3. On the seadoo HX and the other SD's I've owned, I always had to make sure I greased the zerk fitting on the driveshaft. I noticed
    this ski does NOT have a zerk fitting for greasing. Does it ever need to be greased? if yes, how do you do it?
    No real driveline maintenance, however the pump drive line will rattle
    similar to older SeaDoo's. Skat sells an o-ring or rubber cone to use with
    their impellers, and it will help. But IMO, the o-rings are a giant hassle,
    and not worth the effort.

    When you replace the impeller, do a good job sealing the pump to the hull
    with low shrink silicone. Let it dry at least 24hrs.

    Once a year you should grease the plastic washers on the hand pole. Most
    Kawasaki's do not steer straight. Retapping the steering cable ends with a
    bottoming tap will fix that.

    Keep in mind, the JS650 was not intended to be a high performance stand-up.
    It was a new beginners ski. There is also a lot used junk out there. Much of it
    is left-overs that were not used, or worked poorly and was put on a shelf.
    Try to purchase popular product.

    In addition, a good quality exhaust manifold will increase acceleration and top
    speed. The TS650 exhaust manifold with a diverter is a decent supplement,
    but a WestCoast, PJS, Coffman, etc. would be better.


    Bill M.

    I can help with a Kawasaki tune and service check list if you need it?
    Last edited by wmazz; Today at 12:01 PM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:36 PM #3
    mcn6
    mcn6 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home mcn6's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    58
    Posts
    2,755

    Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners

    Is that a fact B.S. Bill? Are you sure??

    Quote Originally Posted by wmazz View Post
    Your compression gauge is reading low. Stock compression is ~170psi
    Unless there is a thick composite, or copper head gasket installed.
    You can safely increase the compression about 15psi.Bill M.



    Home of Newmiller Machine
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:56 PM #4
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,210

    Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners

    Pretty sound set up there. The 8/16 is what you want. Send your flywheel and head to Chris (MCN6)^ for lightning and dome work. Then advance your timing 3 degrees and you'll be cooking good. The timing advance and compression bump will increase the torque and throttle response. A little porting on the 650 really wakes them up too if you want to take it further. Dont get caught up in the different types of aftermarket pipes, a stock dried out one with the extended cone is one of the better set ups. Bill is right about the TS manifold being better though.

    Bill, wasnt the 300sx the beginner ski? I havent seen any 650sx marketing material suggesting that kawi made it for beginers.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 