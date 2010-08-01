1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners
After reading a few threads yesterday, it made me realize that even though I can work on a seadoo with my eyes closed (due to so many issues that constantly needed wrenching) , I really don't know too much about my 650sx after having it for ~7 months. This thread will give me a platform to ask questions as they arise. Yes, I've done extensive research on a lot of these questions before coming here as a shortcut. These questions will hopefully be specific to this particular ski. So, here goes:
Here is a list of the basic specs/setup of my ski that came from the PO:
Stock 650 motor - 150/150 compression
Crankcase drain/oil pump block off plates
New coil with upgraded MSD wires/caps/keepers
38mm CDK II Carb with primer kit
PROK flame arrestor with Outerwear screen
Relocated exhaust to rear of ski - stainless steel tubing with aluminum end cap
Modified (dried out) stock pipe
PJS extended stinger
Flush Kit
Odyssey battery
500 gph electric bilge with handlebar switch
Upgraded start/stop/kill switch with lanyard
Modified 750sx pole spring
4 degree bars with ODI Ruffian grips
Shaved Chin pad with CF vinyl cover
Skat 8/16 impeller and Wet-Wolf stubby cone (pump in perfect shape)
Hydroturf mat and side panels (CF side w/ non-slip tops) - like new
Hydroturf rails
Mariner ride plate / Deep intake grate
Tow loop / Pole limiting rope / new thru hulls/tow eyes
BilgeKote inside / Brightside Top Paint
LG Design Graphics Kit
with that said,
1. I've been following @soccer_dad 's thread and one question was about the impeller/pitch. with the wetwolf stubby cone, is the 8/16 skat impeller the best fit if im looking for more low end/punch than top end/high speed?
2. I've heard of people upgrading the head/domes etc to "bump up the compression" ... what is the point of bumping up the compression? what benefit does it provide? more low end punch, more top speed?
3. On the seadoo HX and the other SD's I've owned, I always had to make sure I greased the zerk fitting on the driveshaft. I noticed this ski does NOT have a zerk fitting for greasing. Does it ever need to be greased? if yes, how do you do it?
Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners
The 8/16 is your best long term option.
Your compression gauge is reading low. Stock compression is ~170psi
Unless there is a thick composite, or copper head gasket installed.
You can safely increase the compression about 15psi.
No real driveline maintenance, however the pump drive line will rattle
similar to older SeaDoo's. Skat sells an o-ring or rubber cone to use with
their impellers, and it will help. But IMO, the o-rings are a giant hassle,
and not worth the effort.
When you replace the impeller, do a good job sealing the pump to the hull
with low shrink silicone. Let it dry at least 24hrs.
Once a year you should grease the plastic washers on the hand pole. Most
Kawasaki's do not steer straight. Retapping the steering cable ends with a
bottoming tap will fix that.
Keep in mind, the JS650 was not intended to be a high performance stand-up.
It was a new beginners ski. There is also a lot used junk out there. Much of it
is left-overs that were not used, or worked poorly and was put on a shelf.
Try to purchase popular product.
In addition, a good quality exhaust manifold will increase acceleration and top
speed. The TS650 exhaust manifold with a diverter is a decent supplement,
but a WestCoast, PJS, Coffman, etc. would be better.
Bill M.
I can help with a Kawasaki tune and service check list if you need it?
Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners
Pretty sound set up there. The 8/16 is what you want. Send your flywheel and head to Chris (MCN6)^ for lightning and dome work. Then advance your timing 3 degrees and you'll be cooking good. The timing advance and compression bump will increase the torque and throttle response. A little porting on the 650 really wakes them up too if you want to take it further. Dont get caught up in the different types of aftermarket pipes, a stock dried out one with the extended cone is one of the better set ups. Bill is right about the TS manifold being better though.
Bill, wasnt the 300sx the beginner ski? I havent seen any 650sx marketing material suggesting that kawi made it for beginers.