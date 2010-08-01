Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 133 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners Hey all,



I've posted a few threads in this section on specific items I've needed help with, and you guys have gotten me through all of it.

After reading a few threads yesterday, it made me realize that even though I can work on a seadoo with my eyes closed (due to so many issues that constantly needed wrenching) , I really don't know too much about my 650sx after having it for ~7 months. This thread will give me a platform to ask questions as they arise. Yes, I've done extensive research on a lot of these questions before coming here as a shortcut. These questions will hopefully be specific to this particular ski. So, here goes:



Here is a list of the basic specs/setup of my ski that came from the PO:



Stock 650 motor - 150/150 compression

Crankcase drain/oil pump block off plates

New coil with upgraded MSD wires/caps/keepers

38mm CDK II Carb with primer kit

PROK flame arrestor with Outerwear screen

Relocated exhaust to rear of ski - stainless steel tubing with aluminum end cap

Modified (dried out) stock pipe

PJS extended stinger

Flush Kit

Odyssey battery

500 gph electric bilge with handlebar switch

Upgraded start/stop/kill switch with lanyard

Modified 750sx pole spring

4 degree bars with ODI Ruffian grips

Shaved Chin pad with CF vinyl cover

Skat 8/16 impeller and Wet-Wolf stubby cone (pump in perfect shape)

Hydroturf mat and side panels (CF side w/ non-slip tops) - like new

Hydroturf rails

Mariner ride plate / Deep intake grate

Tow loop / Pole limiting rope / new thru hulls/tow eyes

BilgeKote inside / Brightside Top Paint

LG Design Graphics Kit



with that said,



1. I've been following @soccer_dad 's thread and one question was about the impeller/pitch. with the wetwolf stubby cone, is the 8/16 skat impeller the best fit if im looking for more low end/punch than top end/high speed?



2. I've heard of people upgrading the head/domes etc to "bump up the compression" ... what is the point of bumping up the compression? what benefit does it provide? more low end punch, more top speed?



3. On the seadoo HX and the other SD's I've owned, I always had to make sure I greased the zerk fitting on the driveshaft. I noticed this ski does NOT have a zerk fitting for greasing. Does it ever need to be greased? if yes, how do you do it?



Thanks guys, I'll post more as they come up!



(here's some more pics of the ski)

IMG_8103.JPG (554.8 KB, 7 views) IMG_8103_sRGB.JPG (129.3 KB, 7 views)

IMG_8103_sRGB.JPG (129.3 KB, 7 views) IMG_8998.JPG (665.4 KB, 6 views)

IMG_8998.JPG (665.4 KB, 6 views) IMG_8999.JPG (498.0 KB, 6 views)

IMG_8999.JPG (498.0 KB, 6 views) IMG_9001.JPG (656.4 KB, 6 views)

IMG_9001.JPG (656.4 KB, 6 views) IMG_9823.JPG (96.6 KB, 6 views)

IMG_9823.JPG (96.6 KB, 6 views) IMG_9824.JPG (106.8 KB, 6 views)

Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners

the 8/16 skat impeller the best fit if im looking for more low end/punch than top end/high speed?



Originally Posted by SDHX Originally Posted by 2. I've heard of people upgrading the head/domes etc to "bump up the compression" ... what is the point of bumping up the compression?

what benefit does it provide? more low end punch, more top speed?

Unless there is a thick composite, or copper head gasket installed.

You can safely increase the compression about 15psi.



Originally Posted by SDHX Originally Posted by 3. On the seadoo HX and the other SD's I've owned, I always had to make sure I greased the zerk fitting on the driveshaft. I noticed

this ski does NOT have a zerk fitting for greasing. Does it ever need to be greased? if yes, how do you do it?

similar to older SeaDoo's. Skat sells an o-ring or rubber cone to use with

their impellers, and it will help. But IMO, the o-rings are a giant hassle,

and not worth the effort.



When you replace the impeller, do a good job sealing the pump to the hull

with low shrink silicone. Let it dry at least 24hrs.



Once a year you should grease the plastic washers on the hand pole. Most

Kawasaki's do not steer straight. Retapping the steering cable ends with a

bottoming tap will fix that.



Keep in mind, the JS650 was not intended to be a high performance stand-up.

It was a new beginners ski. There is also a lot used junk out there. Much of it

is left-overs that were not used, or worked poorly and was put on a shelf.

Try to purchase popular product.



In addition, a good quality exhaust manifold will increase acceleration and top

speed. The TS650 exhaust manifold with a diverter is a decent supplement,

but a WestCoast, PJS, Coffman, etc. would be better.





Bill M.



I can help with a Kawasaki tune and service check list if you need it? Last edited by wmazz; Today at 12:01 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners
Is that a fact B.S. Bill? Are you sure??



Originally Posted by wmazz Originally Posted by Your compression gauge is reading low. Stock compression is ~170psi

Unless there is a thick composite, or copper head gasket installed.

You can safely increase the compression about 15psi.Bill M.





Re: 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX Overview/Seeking knowledge from owners
Pretty sound set up there. The 8/16 is what you want. Send your flywheel and head to Chris (MCN6)^ for lightning and dome work. Then advance your timing 3 degrees and you'll be cooking good. The timing advance and compression bump will increase the torque and throttle response. A little porting on the 650 really wakes them up too if you want to take it further. Dont get caught up in the different types of aftermarket pipes, a stock dried out one with the extended cone is one of the better set ups. Bill is right about the TS manifold being better though.

Bill, wasnt the 300sx the beginner ski? I havent seen any 650sx marketing material suggesting that kawi made it for beginers.



Bill, wasnt the 300sx the beginner ski? I havent seen any 650sx marketing material suggesting that kawi made it for beginers. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

