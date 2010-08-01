Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB Obsolete Kawasaki Parts... #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 43 Posts 475 WTB Obsolete Kawasaki Parts... If you have, I need parts circled. The block off hole in SP 750 cases that the arrow is pointing to. Thanks!Needed Parts.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,991 Re: WTB Obsolete Kawasaki Parts... Clean the surface with some good degreaser, put some tape over the outside of that hole and fill it with silicone, let it dry and remove the tape.



Clean the surface with some good degreaser, put some tape over the outside of that hole and fill it with silicone, let it dry and remove the tape.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

I have one i do beleive!

750 case plug , got one , small pin type



