    GabeH
    WTB Obsolete Kawasaki Parts...

    If you have, I need parts circled. The block off hole in SP 750 cases that the arrow is pointing to. Thanks!Needed Parts.jpg
    BLRider
    Re: WTB Obsolete Kawasaki Parts...

    Clean the surface with some good degreaser, put some tape over the outside of that hole and fill it with silicone, let it dry and remove the tape.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    hondarider45p
    Re: WTB Obsolete Kawasaki Parts...

    I have one i do beleive!

    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB Obsolete Kawasaki Parts...

    750 case plug , got one , small pin type
