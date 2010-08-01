|
|
-
been thikning bout a wb2, are they that fun?
I've been tossing around the idea of a wave blaster 2 760 lately. they look pretty fun, I currently ride mostly a wr3 which I absolutely love, yeah not fast, but I love the flat bottom over my wave venture 700.
I ride a lot of rough water in the columbia and usually a lot of distance and then some shallow stuff in the back waters, how stable are these blasters? are they worth it?
I know someone will say superjet, I already have a js550 I plan on running this summer until I get decent enough. Just looking for a interesting mini couch at this point, but im also eyeballing a jetmate..
91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
93 vxr
95 wave runner 3 650
95 wave venture 700
88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
soon to be 91 sj
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules