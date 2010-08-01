Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: been thikning bout a wb2, are they that fun? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 67 been thikning bout a wb2, are they that fun? I've been tossing around the idea of a wave blaster 2 760 lately. they look pretty fun, I currently ride mostly a wr3 which I absolutely love, yeah not fast, but I love the flat bottom over my wave venture 700.



I ride a lot of rough water in the columbia and usually a lot of distance and then some shallow stuff in the back waters, how stable are these blasters? are they worth it?



I know someone will say superjet, I already have a js550 I plan on running this summer until I get decent enough. Just looking for a interesting mini couch at this point, but im also eyeballing a jetmate..

93 vxr

95 wave runner 3 650

95 wave venture 700

88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.

