I've been tossing around the idea of a wave blaster 2 760 lately. they look pretty fun, I currently ride mostly a wr3 which I absolutely love, yeah not fast, but I love the flat bottom over my wave venture 700.

I ride a lot of rough water in the columbia and usually a lot of distance and then some shallow stuff in the back waters, how stable are these blasters? are they worth it?

I know someone will say superjet, I already have a js550 I plan on running this summer until I get decent enough. Just looking for a interesting mini couch at this point, but im also eyeballing a jetmate..