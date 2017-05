Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr a/m hood/pole mount/gas tank #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2012 Location So CA Posts 690 Sxr a/m hood/pole mount/gas tank Have a a/m sxr hood

Stock pole mount-no pole bolt

Gas tank with triple fuel pick up. If interested pm me



Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2012 Location So CA Posts 690 Re: Sxr a/m hood/pole mount/gas tank No latch or hood hooks

No pole bolt, or pole lock pm if interested



Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules