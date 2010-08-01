750 x2 w/ 1 1/2" chopped off tail end.
As per threads I'd read while doing my build last year, I "D" cut my stock ride plate and shortened it to match the hull. When I ride it though, it feels and sounds as tho there's a ton of water being force up into the hole of the rideplate and effecting the propulsion.
I picked up this OP which is heavily skagged, and longer than stock.
Obviously the OP will change the ride, but to what degree...? I've got a couple Seadoo xp's, one with stock sponsons and one with Beach House sponsons. The one with BH changes the handling dramatically. Will this OP have as much effect?
And lastly, should I cut down the length of the OP, or will the length help with top speed (or effect low end punch)?
