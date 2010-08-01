Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NorCal/Region 2 Gets It's Own Series #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Tracy, CA Posts 690 NorCal/Region 2 Gets It's Own Series Hey all --



Just wanted to let you all know that JetJam Racing has decided to split their 2017 schedule into separate NorCal/Region 2 and SoCal/Region 1 series.



Here are the following NorCal/Region 2 races that will be scored as it's own series:





June 3-4th, Sparks Marina - Sparks, NV

July 15-16th, Camp Far West - Wheatland, CA

August 26-27, Mossdale Quarry Lakes - Lathrop, CA



An updated schedule that reflects these changes will be posted in the next 48 hours. http://www.jetjam.racing



Thanks,



