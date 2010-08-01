Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js440/550 extended ride plate length #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Westland, mi Posts 20 Js440/550 extended ride plate length So last weekend went out on the ski for the first time after a long winter build. Ski is a js550. the ski ran great and even though it was chilly out had a great time. I am 6'2 and 220 lbs and noticed it was a little challenging getting the front down when accelerating. A friend with more expierence than me suggested a 2 inch extended ride plate. I have been looking into them but see that west coast, ocean pro, and so on have only 1 inch of extension. I have seen some on eBay and Amazon with 2 inch of extension but concerned the quality will be poor. Anyone have expierence with extended ride plates? Will I notice a difference with 1 inch extension? Thanks Dan #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,220 Re: Js440/550 extended ride plate length Yes, you will notice the extra inch helps nose down. Also you will learn body positioning to eliminate the issue all together. I'm 6'7" 250lb and can hang off the back running wide open without porpoising. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

