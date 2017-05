Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx with mods. 900.00 Chattanooga tn #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2008 Location Ooltewah Tn Age 39 Posts 145 Kawasaki 650sx with mods. 900.00 Chattanooga tn I've got a 89 650sx bought it a couple months ago for my son to ride bought a superjet this week so this one needs to go .ski is not perfect has scratches and the vinyl on the hood needs replaced it runs good gas some mods .comes with a bill of sale

mods

westcoast intake 44mm super bn carb

skat-trac prop

dg intake grate

dg ride plate

k&n air filter

Pole spring

900.00



Text 423-785-7678





