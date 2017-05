Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetinetics 550 flywheel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Lodi ca Age 19 Posts 59 Jetinetics 550 flywheel Jetinetics lighten flywheel/ parts of total loss.



Location:95240



Sell my jetinetics flywheel its in mint condition, came off of a 440 race motor. Also have some parts for the total loss system, these are all the parts I have for it. Selling all parts as a package 200$ shipped



Give me a text if interested (209)712-1334











