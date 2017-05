Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo Rear Electrical Box Cover Gasket Alternative #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location IL Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Seadoo Rear Electrical Box Cover Gasket Alternative Just thought I'd share. If anyone is looking for the gasket for the rear electrical box cover P/N 278000030 that is no longer available. I found that a Hayward Pool pump cover O'ring works perfectly. Hayward PN SPX1500P. Less than $5 at local pool stores Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

