pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:01 PM #1
    adamrs80
    adamrs80 is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    San Antonio, TX
    Age
    36
    Posts
    742

    Need advice on my 99 Superjet value

    I have a very clean 1999 Superjet that I don't get to ride much anymore so I'm thinking about selling it. I know this is a technical forum but I'm not sure what it's worth and I figured you guys are the best to ask. I can't list without a price and I've been "out of the market" for a few years and I don't know what a nice RN is worth after the 2008 updated SJs came out. It's mostly stock other than a bilge pump, Pro-tec ride plate, UMI bars, and a top loader of some kind. It has a stainless impeller but that may be original, I'm not sure what they came with new. The pads are original, it's garage kept and it runs very well, the carbs were rebuilt with Mikuni kits last year.

    Any advice would be appreciated.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by adamrs80; Today at 05:03 PM.
    92 550sx
    my old 650sx
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=112737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 