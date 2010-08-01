I have a very clean 1999 Superjet that I don't get to ride much anymore so I'm thinking about selling it. I know this is a technical forum but I'm not sure what it's worth and I figured you guys are the best to ask. I can't list without a price and I've been "out of the market" for a few years and I don't know what a nice RN is worth after the 2008 updated SJs came out. It's mostly stock other than a bilge pump, Pro-tec ride plate, UMI bars, and a top loader of some kind. It has a stainless impeller but that may be original, I'm not sure what they came with new. The pads are original, it's garage kept and it runs very well, the carbs were rebuilt with Mikuni kits last year.