Which seadoo motor? 717 or 787? I'm planning on buying an 1995, 1996 xp for long distance trips (about 19 miles) to work. I'm really focusing on the reliability. How reliable are the 717 and 787? And which one is more reliable? Not sure if there's another ski I should be looking to buy.



I'm having nightmares just thinking about this thing breaking down miles from home.





You are riding your seadoo to work? and its 19 miles away?

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 440 #3 resident guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 52 Posts 908 Re: Which seadoo motor? 717 or 787? A 717 is much less complicated--no counterbalance--no raves-- no water regulator. 787 and older 717 would have grey electronics but 787 has the rectifier/regulator problem and the on the edge starting issues if the battery is low. I like my 787s but would still say 717 would be more reliable. The thought that leads to no action is not thought - It is dreaming!!

