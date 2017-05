Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: timing advance question 717cc #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 480 timing advance question 717cc Im looking advance my timing by 3 degrees on a 717 motor. Can any one tell me how much to rotate the stator? SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 440 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 480 Re: timing advance question 717cc Magnet diameter is 4.25"

circumference is 13.35"

2.8125 degrees = 0.1043"

4.21875 degrees = 0.1564"



since 1/8" = 0.125 I'm assuming a counter clockwise rotation away from the case mark just over 1/8 inch will be approximately where 3 degree of advance will be. SeaDoo Hx

