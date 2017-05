Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 87 Kawasaki 650sx oil block-off/premix #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 8 87 Kawasaki 650sx oil block-off/premix The previous owner converted my 650sx to a premix. He didn't have a blockoff plate on the oil pump (now it does). My question is where do the little rubber stoppers go? The blockoff plate came with two but I can't locate any fittings in need of covering. Thanks! Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

'03 Waverunner XLT 800 #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,206 Re: 87 Kawasaki 650sx oil block-off/premix Those would have went on the fittings on the oil tank if it still had one. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 8 Re: 87 Kawasaki 650sx oil block-off/premix Ahhhhhh no wonder I can't find them (Here's your sign!). Thanks!! '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

