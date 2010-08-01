Well as much as it pains me I'm selling my Trinity 1100 Kawasaki race ski. Life happens and racing is on the back burner for now. This ski is in showroom condition. Was raced 3 times only in 2016 due to an injury. All motor work was done by Mike Cohen aka "Sarge." Here's a list of what she has :
-Kommander head w/26cc domes(extra domes to play with 28 30)
-Kommander intake manifold
-Triple 46 Mikuni carbs w/ K&N arrestors
-VForce Reeds and reed spacers
-Advent programmable ignition
-Tim Judge rear water box
-Dried out pipe with exhaust and manifold ported to match
-81.5 wiseco Pistons
-RRP handle pole, with custom dip carbon graphics/matching nose piece
-Pole spring tensioner
-ADA fuel cap
-Prowatercraft racing handlepole cover
Prowatercraft front and rear sponsons
-Skat Trak Magnum 142 pump with drop nozzle and adjustable rings.
-Skat Trak intake grate and pump shoe
-Trinity Rideplate
-Jettrim carbon race mats with kicker and bump up front
-Bilge pump
-New battery
-IPD Graphics
The ski is clean, reliable and accelerates hard. 62/63 Mph Boat
I could never ride it to its potential. If you are interested or have questions be free to pm me. In So cal area if local schedule a test ride.
$10,000