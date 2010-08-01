pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:50 AM #1
    jmcdowell
    jmcdowell is offline
    Frequent Poster jmcdowell's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    41
    Posts
    173

    Good reed valves for a 2001 XL800?

    Pulling the carbs off my ski for a rebuild. Going to replace the reed valves while I am at it. I seem to recall lost more information / products a few years ago when I considered doing this but didn't. The only ones i can find right now are used or SBT. I also remember reading things about "spacers" for the reed cage or something like that. But can't find anything about that now.

    Thoughts/advice/tips?

    Thanks,
    J
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:13 AM #2
    jmcdowell
    jmcdowell is offline
    Frequent Poster jmcdowell's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    41
    Posts
    173

    Re: Good reed valves for a 2001 XL800?

    I think this ( 66E-13610-00-00 ) is the right part # if I want OEM reeds fully assembled.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 