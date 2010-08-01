Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Good reed valves for a 2001 XL800? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Missouri Age 41 Posts 173 Good reed valves for a 2001 XL800? Pulling the carbs off my ski for a rebuild. Going to replace the reed valves while I am at it. I seem to recall lost more information / products a few years ago when I considered doing this but didn't. The only ones i can find right now are used or SBT. I also remember reading things about "spacers" for the reed cage or something like that. But can't find anything about that now.



Thoughts/advice/tips?



Thanks,

J #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Missouri Age 41 Posts 173 Re: Good reed valves for a 2001 XL800? I think this ( 66E-13610-00-00 ) is the right part # if I want OEM reeds fully assembled. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules