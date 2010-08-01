|
Good reed valves for a 2001 XL800?
Pulling the carbs off my ski for a rebuild. Going to replace the reed valves while I am at it. I seem to recall lost more information / products a few years ago when I considered doing this but didn't. The only ones i can find right now are used or SBT. I also remember reading things about "spacers" for the reed cage or something like that. But can't find anything about that now.
Thoughts/advice/tips?
Thanks,
J
Re: Good reed valves for a 2001 XL800?
I think this ( 66E-13610-00-00 ) is the right part # if I want OEM reeds fully assembled.
