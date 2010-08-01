Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Weird RPM Issue R12x 2004 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Sweden Age 25 Posts 2 Weird RPM Issue R12x 2004 Hi all. I have a small issue regarding my max rpm.

The ski have 270hours on it with a maxboost module. No other mods.

ive noticed that my max rpm is mostly at 5850 rpm ive also noticed that if im at wot and at a steady speed and just snap the throttle (dropping and building boost again) i will sometimes hit 6300 ish rpm for about 15 seconds and then it drops down to 5850 again.



Anyone had this problem before?



I had the exact same thing happening on my f12x last year. I suspected my pump bearings needed to be replace, however, didn't think that had anything to do with rpms bouncing. Plugs were fairly new, good gas, etc. Had my buddy rebuild pump. Smooth as a top after that. I have 2 basically identical machines. I have macboost stage 2 on mine, so of course, I considered it having something to do with that. But if I just idled mine and my wifes ski in the water, mine had a very slight whine noise. Would go away even at very low speed.

