1st Rebuild on my 96' XP
Hey y'all,
Well, I blew my engine the other day so I am going to rebuild it myself. According to my friend that helped me take it apart, I need new pistons, crankshaft, gasket kit, and he said I should go ahead and replace the counter balance shaft and a fuel plate assembly while I have it apart.
My question is to you guys that have rebuilt before...can I have the crankshaft rebuilt or should I buy one already rebuilt like from some place like SES or SBT? Also, do you have any suggestions on where to get parts at a good price. Any other tips would be greatly appreciated.
Case
