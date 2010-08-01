Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1st Rebuild on my 96' XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 49 Posts 1 1st Rebuild on my 96' XP Hey y'all,



Well, I blew my engine the other day so I am going to rebuild it myself. According to my friend that helped me take it apart, I need new pistons, crankshaft, gasket kit, and he said I should go ahead and replace the counter balance shaft and a fuel plate assembly while I have it apart.



My question is to you guys that have rebuilt before...can I have the crankshaft rebuilt or should I buy one already rebuilt like from some place like SES or SBT? Also, do you have any suggestions on where to get parts at a good price. Any other tips would be greatly appreciated.



Case Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules