Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&D Exhaust Manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 325 R&D Exhaust Manifold Kaw 650, 750, 800 R&D exhaust manifold. Previous owner installed the helicoils crooked, so I installed stainless thin walled solid inserts. Top gasket area skimmed to ensure flatness. Port area measures 50mm x 46mm. $140 shipped.



Last edited by josh977; Yesterday at 10:41 PM . '04 SXR

'96 SeaKaw HX



