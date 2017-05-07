|
R&D Exhaust Manifold
Kaw 650, 750, 800 R&D exhaust manifold. Previous owner installed the helicoils crooked, so I installed stainless thin walled solid inserts. Top gasket area skimmed to ensure flatness. Port area measures 50mm x 46mm. $140 shipped.
20170507_131949.jpg
20170507_131959.jpg20170507_131812.jpg
