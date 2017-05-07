pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:39 PM
    josh977
    Feb 2008
    Cincy, OH
    38
    R&D Exhaust Manifold

    Kaw 650, 750, 800 R&D exhaust manifold. Previous owner installed the helicoils crooked, so I installed stainless thin walled solid inserts. Top gasket area skimmed to ensure flatness. Port area measures 50mm x 46mm. $140 shipped.

    20170507_131949.jpg
    20170507_131959.jpg20170507_131812.jpg
    Last edited by josh977; Yesterday at 10:41 PM.
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 