|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB GP1300 GP1300r Glovebox Lid
Looking to buy a black GP1300r glovebox lid. I have glued, epoxied and given up trying to re-attach the hinge tab.
Let me know if you have one, and possibly the pins. Shipped to Dilworth, MN 56529.
Thank you!
Mark
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- beerdart
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules