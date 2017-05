Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for js550 westcoast domes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Folsom Age 19 Posts 2 Looking for js550 westcoast domes Looking for WestCoast EP5023's. Preferably in mint condition, thanks. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 428 Re: Looking for js550 westcoast domes There is a set on eBay.



Ok, more than 1.



http://m.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=We...oast+domes+550 Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 06:50 PM . If you not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 9-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph!



Most definitely, but I'm looking for a specific set of domes. None of the listings on Ebay currently have 23cc domes for a piston port 550

