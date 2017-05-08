Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 raider for B1 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 223 95 raider for B1

Just like the title says! I want to trade my raider for a blaster.

150/150 compression on standard bore

62T

Completely stock.





Ive got a blaster for sale. Id take the raider plus cash.

