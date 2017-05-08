pxctoday

  Today, 05:34 PM
    TaintlessEd
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    25
    Posts
    223

    95 raider for B1


    (No title)


    Just like the title says! I want to trade my raider for a blaster.
    150/150 compression on standard bore
    62T
    Completely stock.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:05 PM
    spitz15
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,721

    Re: 95 raider for B1

    Ive got a blaster for sale. Id take the raider plus cash.
